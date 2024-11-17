MTSU Police Hosts Free Four-Week Self-Defense Course Starting Nov. 25

Registration is open for the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department’s upcoming four-week Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD, Systems of Self-Defense course, beginning Monday, Nov. 25.

The free course is open to women and girls ages 13 and older from not only the campus community, but also the general public. The trainings run every Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., ending on Dec. 16. Participants must be able to attend all classes.

Women interested must register in advance by emailing their name and contact information to [email protected] for more details and the location.

“Women can expect a basic self-defense course that will help build their confidence, create a sense of community, welcome a safe and supportive learning environment and create the building blocks for safety and self-defense,” said Sgt. Katelynn Liedtke, one of the course instructors.

Liedtke said it’s important to take a self-defense course because “it is such an unpredictable world we are living in today and having the power and confidence to know that you can take care of yourself is just half the battle.”

Sgt. Jason Hurley, fellow course instructor, said the course is “more than just tactics” because it “provides a safe training environment where women can come together to gain empowerment, self-confidence and healing.”

Liedtke emphasized that women do not need prior physical training, and that MTSU Police is “just looking to do anything we can to provide women with the tools they need to make sure they are safe.”

“It is important that you don’t wait until something happens to decide to do something about it, but rather prepare yourself now,” she continued.

Hurley stressed that women are often deterred from self-defense classes because of the cost or because they are intimidated by the thought of self-defense, which “are reasons why some women in our community are missing out on life saving knowledge.”

“Our department offers RAD Self-Defense classes for free while providing a safe and ego-free environment where any woman can learn more about how to better protect themselves,” he said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email