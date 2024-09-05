MTSU Plane Skids Off Runway During Training Drill

On Thursday morning, an aircraft from Middle Tennessee State University’s training fleet skidded off the runway during an exercise at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport, according to WSMV.

A university spokesperson confirmed the plane was performing a takeoff drill when it left from its path. Both individuals on board, a student and a flight instructor, were unharmed.

As a result of the incident, the runway was temporarily shut down, and flight operations were suspended until the aircraft was successfully removed from the site.

