MTSU Pitcher Jaden Hamm Drafted by Tigers in Fifth Round

SEATTLE – Middle Tennessee Baseball’s Jaden Hamm has been selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

Hamm-a junior in 2023-is the club’s 5th round selection and No. 143 overall pick.

He was ranked as the No. 218 overall darft prospect coming into the weekend by MLB Pipeline.

The native of Culleoka, Tenn. spent three seasons with the Blue Raider program, and was a starter in each regular season series this past season.

In 2023, Hamm led the Blue Raiders in starts (14), innings pitched (79.2) and strikeouts (93). He was a Conference USA First Team member. The 6-1 righty had the program’s first complete-game, nine-inning, one-hit shutout since 1976 on March 10 against Evansville, striking out a career-high 11 batters. Hamm matched that strikeout total in a May 13 win over UAB, and made three appearences out of the bullpen in the Conference USA Championships.

Hamm is the second Blue Raider to be drafted Monday, going just six picks after fellow RHP Eriq Swan, who went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 4th compensatory round.

Along with Swan, Hamm is drafted higher than any Blue Raider since Ronnie Jebavy, who went in the 5th round at No. 156 overall to the San Francisco Giants in 2015.

Source: MTSU