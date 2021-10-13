Join the observation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating to the June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students’ bra drive.

The JAC will staff an information table about the impact of breast cancer Friday, Oct. 15, where resources will be available from the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County and MTSU Health Services, as well as the JAC.

“The June Anderson Center thought that this would be a great donation for both breast cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, combining both campaigns into one,” said Maigan Wipfli, JAC director. “This is an important month for the recognition of two critical issues disproportionately affecting women of all ages in our community.”

Now through Monday, Nov. 1, the JAC will accept donations of new brassieres with tags and without underwires in boxes placed in Room 330 in the Student Union Building, Room 212 in the Keathley University Center, the student lounge of the Ellington Human Sciences Building and at Phillips Bookstore.

Donations also can be made online at https://dvsacenter.org/donate. Those who wish to make donations of bras through the DVSAC’s Amazon wish list should inform the JAC at [email protected]. The goal is to collect 100 bras.

Community Relations Manager Kara Mischke said the bra drive will enable the DVSAC to provide new and comfortable undergarments for two different service areas.

“The first is sexual assault victims when their clothing is taken for investigative purposes, and the second is for those coming into our safe shelter with nothing,” Mischke said. “The impact will be profound and will touch many women who are seeking our safety and healing services.”

Also in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the June Anderson Center is leading a #wearitpink campaign on Oct. 22, asking the campus community to wear something pink (masks included) and post social media photos to @mtsucampuslife on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, contact the JAC at 615-898-5812 or [email protected]. To learn more about the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, call 615-896-7377.