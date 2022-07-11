MTSU Offering $500 Scholarship to Early Enrollees Into New Public Safety Concentration

Public servants and others can get a financial boost when enrolling in one of Middle Tennessee State University’s newest programs this fall.

Announced in the spring, the new public safety concentration in the integrated studies major is designed for those in law enforcement, homeland security, emergency management, fire safety, dispatch, and other public service professions at the local, state and federal levels.

Classes for the concentration begin this fall, and the first 50 students to enroll will receive a $500 scholarship.

“This new, streamlined interdisciplinary program is designed specifically for adult students with an interest in serving others,” said Richard Sluder, Dean of University College. “These scholarships are intended to help students kickstart the process to finish their degrees.”

The degree will provide students of public safety with the opportunity to learn and build upon important knowledge and skills in key areas that are directly tied to their work.

“The emphasis will be on crisis response, diversity, communication and leadership,” said Marva Lucas, who leads MTSU’s University Studies division. “Successful students will leave the program well-rounded and knowledgeable in a variety of different areas.”

Students who qualify can also earn credit for their past work experience and training. Through Prior Learning Assessment, or PLA, adult students can convert eligible prior work and training and certifications into college credit and use up to 48 credits toward electives. Students pay for the course but are not charged for the credits earned.

“The adult degree completion program at MTSU focuses on each student individually. Our experienced degree counselors and advisors discuss program goals, flexible course schedules, and how to maximize prior work experience and credits to create a pathway to reaching their educational goals,” said Peggy Carpenter, assistant dean of University College. “We know it is common among adults to have a diverse educational background, and we want to give them the best opportunity to finish what they started and reach their goals as quickly as possible.”

Scholarships are limited, so students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for the fall semester. For questions about applying or to learn more about the program, visit mtsu.edu/finishnow or call 615-904-8092.