MTSU Names Cioffi Co-Special Teams Coordinator

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Head Football Coach Derek Mason announced Friday the addition of Louie Cioffi as the Blue Raiders’ new co-Special Teams Coordinator, bringing with him more than three decades of coaching experience at the NFL and collegiate levels.

Mason is also elevating Max Arnold to co-Special Teams Coordinator and Cam Curtis to Special Teams Analyst.

“Louie is a tremendous addition to our staff,” Mason said. “He’s a seasoned, detail-driven coach who has seen it all—from Sundays in the NFL to Saturdays in the college game. His ability to teach, relate, and inspire will be a huge asset to our special teams unit and our entire program.”

Cioffi, a native of Queens, New York, brings a wealth of football knowledge with 26 seasons of NFL experience, including stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans. He’s worked alongside some of the most respected names in football and has coached in multiple playoff games, including a Super Bowl appearance with the Bengals.

Cioffi’s time in the NFL saw him serve primarily on the defensive side of the ball—coaching defensive backs—but his football IQ and versatility have made him a natural fit for special teams responsibilities. Most recently, he served as a defensive assistant for the Bengals from 2021-2024.

His reputation as a teacher of the game, commitment to fundamentals, and a passion for player development align with Mason’s vision for Blue Raider football.

“Coach Mason’s energy is contagious,” said Cioffi. “I’m thrilled to be joining a staff that is building something special at MTSU. Special teams is about discipline, toughness, and seizing opportunity—and that’s exactly what this program is about.”

Cioffi and his wife, Cindy, have two daughters, Cecilia Elle and Corrine, and a son, Sigismondo Connor. Cioffi earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from SUNY-Stony Brook in 1995.

Coaching Timeline

2021-24 – Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Assistant

2020 – Vanderbilt – Special Consultant/Defensive Analyst

2020 – DC Defenders – Defensive Coordinator

2019 – Atlanta Legends – Defensive Coordinator/LB

2018 – Southeastern Louisiana – Defensive Coordinator

2016 – Cleveland Browns – Defensive Backs

2014-15 – Tennessee Titans – Defensive Backs

2013 – Cleveland Browns – Defensive Backs

2011-12 – Arizona Cardinals – Defensive Backs

2003-10 – Cincinnati Bengals – Assistant Defensive Backs

1997-02 – Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Assistant (LB)

1995-96 – C.W. Post – Wide Receivers

1993-94 – New York Jets – Coaching Assistant

Source: MTSU

