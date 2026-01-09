MTSU Mourns Passing of First Lady Elizabeth McPhee

Middle Tennessee State University is mourning the loss of First Lady Elizabeth McPhee, who passed away Thursday following a brief illness.

The university announced her death on January 8. She was 72 years old.

Funeral and memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

“To the University community,

It is with great sorrow that I convey news of the passing today of Elizabeth McPhee, the First Lady of Middle Tennessee State University. Mrs. McPhee was beloved by our University community. Her devotion to MTSU over the last quarter-century, combined with her career as an educator and her tremendous impact as a volunteer for numerous charitable causes, enhanced the lives of thousands in our city, state, and beyond.

On behalf of all Blue Raiders, I extend our deepest condolences to her spouse of 45 years, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee; their son, Sidney-Anthony McPhee; their daughter, Seneca Ann McPhee; and the McPhee family. Over the next several days, we at MTSU will share many thoughts, reflections, and expressions of appreciation for Mrs. McPhee’s life and service, as well as information about arrangements once they become available.”

In deepest sympathy,

Stephen B. Smith

Chairman, MTSU Board of Trustees

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email