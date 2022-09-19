MTSU Men’s Tennis Wrap Up First Tournament of Fall 2022 Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men’s tennis wrapped up the Tennessee Hidden Duals, the Blue Raiders’ first tournament of the fall 2022 season, on Sunday morning.

The Blue Raiders played against North Carolina, a top-15 program according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). This was the Blue Raiders’ third top-30 opponent in as many days.

In doubles, Oskar Brostrom Poulsen and Ondrej Horak won against UNC’s Logan Zapp and Peter Murphy 6-3.

Shu Matsuoka and Francisco Rocha , along with Pavel Motl and Marcel Kamrowski , fell in their respective doubles matches.

In singles, Brostrom Poulsen picked up his second victory of the day by winning against UNC’s Logan Zapp 6-3, 6-3.

Rocha faced his third ranked opponent in as many days. On Sunday it was against No. 43 Ryan Seggerman of UNC. The first two sets both went to tiebreak with the two splitting both. Seggerman took the win in the third.

ASSISTANT COACH ANDREA CALIGIANA

“The first fall tournament is under our belt. These tournaments are always really important to see what each guy needs to work on. Coach Jimmy [Borendame] and I identified some things we need to focus on. Doubles is definitely one of those. Our three goals for the weekend were effort, attitude, and fitness level. Our guys did a great job in all three areas. We’re also happy for the big individual wins and with the overall level our guys showed.”

DOUBLES

Ryan Seggerman/Benjamin Kittay (UNC) def. Shu Matsuoka / Francisco Rocha (MTSU) 6-3

Oskar Brostrom Poulsen / Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Logan Zapp/Peter Murphy (UNC) 6-3

Chris Li/Karl Poling (UNC) def. Marcel Kamrowski / Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-2

SINGLES

#43 Ryan Seggerman (UNC) def. #61 Francisco Rocha (MTSU) 7-6, 6-7, 6-2

Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (MTSU) def. Logan Zapp (UNC) 6-3, 6-3

Peter Murphy (UNC) def. Marcel Kamrowski (MTSU) 6-0, 7-6

#107 Karl Poling (UNC) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-1, 6-1

Benjamin Kittay (UNC) def. Ondrej Horak (MTSU) 6-1, 6-2

Chris Li (UNC) def. Shu Matsuoka (MTSU) 6-3, 6-4

UP NEXT

The Blue Raiders will travel to Destin, Fla. to play in the Tops’l Battle at the Beach on Sept. 23-25.