MTSU Men’s Tennis Announces 2024 Fall Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men’s tennis head coach Jimmy Borendame has announced a 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2024 fall campaign.

The Blue Raiders will kick off the new season with two home events, beginning with the Wally Tidwell Tennis Pro-Am on Sept. 6-7, followed by the Blue Raider Invite on Sept. 13-15 at the Outdoor Tennis Facility, where they will welcome Tennessee, Indiana, Vanderbilt and Lipscomb.

Following the opening homestand, the schedule features three consecutive road events leading into the month of October, including the ITA All-Americans Championships in Tulsa, Okla. on Sept. 22-29, as well as the Belmont Invite in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 27-29 and the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals on Oct. 10-14 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Coach Borendame’s group will return to Murfreesboro on the weekend of Oct. 18-20 to host the Coach Buck Bouldin Fall Classic at the Outdoor Tennis Facility where they will host East Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Virginia Tech.

The Blue Raiders will follow up the final home event of the fall with their third and fourth ITA events, opening with the ITA Conference Masters Championships on Nov. 7-10 and the ITA Sectionals at Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. on Nov. 8-10.

Middle Tennessee will close out the 2024 calendar with a pair of road tournaments, starting with the Battle at the Beach in Miramar Beach, Fla. on Nov. 8-10, and concluding with the NCAA Individual Championships in Waco, Texas on Nov. 21-24.

“The 2024 fall schedule will be unique with the new ability to qualify for the NCAA Championships individually,” Borendame said. “Our goals with our fall schedule will not change much, but to focus on player and team development. These events will only make us stronger for the spring season.”

Date Event Location Time

Sept. 6-7 Wally Tidwell Tennis Pro-Am Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

Sept. 13-15 Blue Raider Invite Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

Sept. 22-29 ITA All-Americans Championships Tulsa, Okla. TBD

Sept. 27-29 Belmont Invite Nashville, Tenn. TBD

Oct. 10-14 ITA Ohio Valley Regionals West Lafayette, Ind. TBD

Oct. 18-20 Coach Buck Bouldin Fall Classic Murfreesboro, Tenn. TBD

Nov. 7-10 ITA Conference Masters Champ Malibu, Calif. TBD

Nov. 7-10 ITA Sectionals at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. TBD

Nov. 8-10 Battle at the Beach Miramar Beach, Fla. TBD

Nov. 21-24 NCAA Individual Championships Waco, Texas TBD

Source: MTSU

