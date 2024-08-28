MTSU Men’s Basketball to Play Tennessee in Non-Conference

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – For the first time in the Nick McDevitt era, Middle Tennessee and Tennessee will face off on the hardwood.

The in-state match-up will close out the Blue Raiders non-conference slate in Knoxville, Tenn. on December 23, 2024.

The two squads met last in Knoxville in March of 2012, with the Blue Raiders toppling the top-seeded Volunteers 71-64 in the NIT. Middle Tennessee went on a 15-0 run to close out the game for the third Power Five win since 2010. Tennessee leads the all-time series 9-2.

Source: MTSU

