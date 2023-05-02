MTSU Men’s Basketball Adds Torey Alston to Roster

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee men’s basketball has added forward Torey Alston to its 2023-24 roster. Alston, a 6’8″ forward, comes to Murfreesboro out of Winston-Salem Christian in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“Torey is a high-character young man who is a great fit for our program,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “He brings a great deal of versatility to our basketball team with his length, athleticism and skill level. We’re excited he’s coming to Murfreesboro!”

The 6’8″ 190-pound Alston averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game while leading Winston-Salem Christian to a 39-5 record in 2022-23. A highly-decorated prep player, he is one of the top prospects coming out of North Carolina.

Alston is the son of Mike and Antoinette Alston. Mike played football for the Blue Raiders in the 1980s.

Source: MTSU

