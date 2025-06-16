MTSU Launches Fully Online Master’s Degree in Digital Media

Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment is launching a new accelerated master’s degree in digital media that is offered completely online.

Professor and Director of the Office of Communication Research Ken Blake said the new degree will expose students to theory and methodology and is aimed at people ready to take the next step in their careers.

“It’s really schedule-friendly for people who need to work on their master’s degrees around the rest of their lives,” Blake said.

“It’s totally online and asynchronous, meaning you can work through everything on your own schedule as long as you meet the assignment deadlines set by the professor.”

Blake described the students who have already applied to the program as “experienced in their media careers” and “savvy.”

“I think any student could do well in this program because we meet our students wherever they are. I think the students who will do best in this program have an ongoing media career,” Blake said. “On the graduate level, students are more like colleagues, and we often learn almost as much from them as we teach them.”

Despite it being an accelerated program, Blake said students don’t have to complete it in a year, nor do they have to do a capstone project or thesis.

“You can chip away at it and take a course or two until you’re done. Given there is no capstone or thesis, that also shaves off a lot of time,” Blake said.

Katie Foss, director of MTSU’s School of Journalism and Strategic Media, said the new online digital marketing digital media degree will help students enhance and update their skills without getting a second bachelor’s degree.

“We created this degree out of demand for an online, practical degree. Across industries, up-to-date digital media skills are critical in today’s landscape,” Foss said.

She added, “It’s ideal for both new graduates looking to stand out in a pool of applicants and seasoned professionals ready to expand their portfolios.”

MTSU’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the online digital marketing media master’s degree in December 2024.

“We think this program is very relevant to the needs of students today. Not only will it be easy for them to work into their schedules, but it will lead to better employment opportunities,” said University Provost Mark Byrnes.

For more information, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/program/digital-media-m-s/.

