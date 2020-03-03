It’s time to connect with fellow Blue Raiders.

And it’s as easy as joining MTSU Connect, a new career and mentorship network where Middle Tennessee State University students, alumni, faculty and staff can share experiences, enhance skills and gain fresh perspectives.

MTSU Connect enables community members to network by finding fellow alumni in their local area or chosen industry, sharing ideas on a discussion board and posting job opportunities. Plus, more experienced alumni can help students and younger alums unlock their potential by signing up to be mentors.

Visit www.mtalumni.com/mtsuconnect to join the MTSU Alumni Association’s new community.

“The MTSU Alumni Association is very excited to be able to offer this resource to our alumni and students,” said Blaire Buergler, an assistant director in the Office of Alumni Relations. “This has been something we have been working on for a number of years.”

“MTSU Connect allows our alumni to share career advice and job opportunities from anywhere in the world,” said Buergler who likens the concept “to an exclusive LinkedIn. — just for the MTSU community.”

MTSU alumni were the first to be invited to join the new platform and many have already taken advantage of the opportunity.

“Some great conversations have begun on the discussion board, and there are already a few opportunities posted on the job board,” Buergler said.

MTSU faculty and staff members are also welcome to participate, and in the coming months, current students will be invited to join as well. Students will be able to search for mentors by industry, geographic area, major and even shared student organizations.

MTSU Connect will be as powerful as our alumni, students, faculty and staff make it, Buergler said.

Once all user types have joined in, “the platform will be driven by students,” Buergler added. “Student mentees will be able to reach out to mentors and request a (one-on-one) video chat or connect through a phone call.”

The MTSU Alumni Association recently sent out email invitations to alumni, welcoming them to join the platform. For those who might have missed their email invitation, Buergler suggests visiting the Alumni Association website, www.mtalumni.com/mtsuconnect, to learn more and sign up.

For more information, call 615-898-2922 or email alumni@mtsu.edu.