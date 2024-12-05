MTSU Lady Raiders to Serve as Grand Marshals for Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Dec. 8

Middle Tennessee State University Women’s Basketball team will take front and center for the 2024 Murfreesboro Christmas parade Sunday, Dec. 8, with father-son coaching duo Rick Insell and Matt Insell leading the players as grand marshals for the annual holiday tradition.

The parade will step off at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of MTSU at the intersection of Middle Tennessee Boulevard and East Main Street with the Insells and Lady Raiders escorting the parade down East Main, ending at Walnut Street just beyond the Murfreesboro Public Square.

Head coach Rick Insell took the helm of the Lady Raiders at his alma mater in 2005 to create one of the winningest programs nationally. Over the past 19 years, he has led the team to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Women’s National Invitation Tournaments, and coached seven All-Americans and grew five WNBA draft picks.

Associate head coach Matt Insell joined his father on the Lady Raiders staff in 2018 after serving as head women’s basketball coach at Ole Miss for five seasons before returning to his alma mater.

The Lady Raiders team will be joined by more than 100 float entrants for “A Vintage Christmas” theme featuring festively decorated floats, marching bands, dance teams and civic groups. Santa Claus and his team will be bringing up the rear to round out this favorite festive event.

“The Christmas parade is definitely one of Murfreesboro’s most cherished traditions,” said Rachel Singer, assistant director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation. “We are really excited to see the creativity that the community has come up with this year.”

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email