MTSU Indoor Track & Field Schedule Released

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The 2024-25 Indoor Track & Field schedule includes six regular-season meets leading up to the Conference USA Championship on February 28 at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

The season kicks off with the Dean Hayes Classic, held at the Murphy Center Indoor Track in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Blue Raiders will be traveling to Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. for three of their meets: the Commodore Challenge (Jan. 10-11), the Vanderbilt Invitational (Jan. 17-18), and the Music City Challenge (Feb. 14-15).

Additionally, the team will participate in two other meets: a meet at Tennessee State University on January 5, and the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at the University of Louisville on January 31 and February 1.

The Blue Raiders are coming off a successful Cross Country season, which saw both the men’s and women’s teams finishing second in Conference USA. Highlighting the season was Allan Kiplagat’s impressive 19th-place finish at the NCAA National Championship.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News ​

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email