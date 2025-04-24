MTSU in Need of Donations For Nashville Hope Lodge

Middle Tennessee State University’s Chapter of Colleges Against Cancer and the Service Learning in Health Promotion class are collecting donations of household items and packaged snacks to supply the Hope Lodge in Nashville.

The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers. Each Hope Lodge community offers a supportive, homelike environment where guests can share a meal, join in evening activities, or unwind in their own private room.

Organizers of the drive are asking for items like toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, paper plates/bowls, tissue and individual packaged snack items, such as crackers, chips, granola bars, sports drinks, etc.

Donations are being accepted now until Tuesday, April 29, and can be dropped off at three different campus locations:

Room 220 of the Paul W. Martin Sr. Honors Building, 1737 Blue Raider Drive.

Murphy Center, Room 112/Health and Human Performance Department, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

James Union Building, Room 310/University Studies Department, 516 Alma Mater Drive.

Dianna Rust, Integrated Studies and Professional Studies professor and program coordinator, explains how students in the Service Learning in Health Promotion HLTH 4910 class are involved in the drive and what they gain from the experience.

“The class is taking the lead on getting the donation boxes out on campus and collecting the donations,” she said. “The class is a Service Learning in Health Promotions class so this fits into the service-learning aspect but also the type of work done by the American Cancer Society fits into health promotions.”

Students will deliver the donated items and take a tour of the Hope Lodge in Nashville on Thursday, May 1. The Nashville location, which opened in 2004, offers 41 guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area, according to its website.

Off-campus visitors wanting to drop off donations should obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or pay by plate by visiting https://bit.ly/mtvisitorparking and clicking the appropriate link under “Visitor Parking.” Permits are $2 per day.

A campus parking map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking and more information is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

