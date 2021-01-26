On January 27, MTSU alumnus and multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will be on hand in his hometown for the unveiling of his Tennessee Music Pathways marker, a custom Chris Young “Famous Friends” mural honoring influential MTSU graduates and faculty, and the grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the MTSU live entertainment venue that bears his name.

The Chris Young Café is located at 319 Friendship St., Murfreesboro TN. Young will perform the first song in the newly renovated space, which was made possible in part by a $50,000 donation to his alma mater.

The event will also be livestreamed on MTSU’s Facebook, YouTube channel and True Blue TV at 10am.

Chris Young Cafe

The Chris Young Café will be a teaching and practice place for student performers and technicians during the day and a performance venue at night for music, radio broadcasts, comedy and other entertainment. It features a performance stage, LED video display wall and state-of-the-art audiovisual technology.

Young, who attended MTSU in 2005, has an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the Grand Ole Opry, nearly 4 billion on-demand streams, 13 million singles sold, 21 R.I.A.A. Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications, and 11 career No. 1 singles. He has two Grammy nominations as well as multiple award nominations from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music and recently was named by Billboard as a Top 20 country artist of the decade after taking home a CMT Music Awards trophy last year. His newest single, “Famous Friends,” is Top 35 and rising at country radio.

Young will be joined by MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel, MTSU Department of Recording Industry faculty, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development officials and others.

Tennessee Music Pathways Marker

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell will unveil the State of Tennessee marker in front of the café honoring Chris Young for his significant musical contributions. The Tennessee Music Pathways is a statewide initiative that identifies, preserves and promotes the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com

The event will also include: