Adults looking to return to college to finish their degree or considering attending college for the first time will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by MTSU representatives next month at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce in Murfreesboro.

As a part of the university’s Finish Now event series, representatives from MTSU’s University College will be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the chamber, located at 3050 Medical Center Parkway. State, local and university guidelines will be adhered to regarding COVID-19 protocols. Masks will be required and there will be a cap to the number of people allowed inside the building at one time.

Degree coordinators, academic advisers, and admissions counselors from MTSU will talk with attendees one-on-one to answer questions about transferring prior credits, choosing a degree program, getting admitted to MTSU, and enrolling in courses to get started.

“We are so excited to be back and start having events again,” said Peggy Carpenter, associate dean of University College. “Our last event in Murfreesboro was most helpful and the entire team is eager to help these folks reach their goal of graduation.”

MTSU offers several flexible degree options that are specifically designed for working adults with demanding schedules. The degrees can be completed online at the student’s preferred pace, and they can even get college credit for some of their previous work.

Using Prior Learning Assessment, working adults may be able to earn college credit for learning acquired from work and training. In the PLA course, students create a detailed portfolio of their professional competencies, training and certifications, and other experiential learning. On average, qualifying students earn 22 hours of credit for the time and cost of a three-hour course.

“Prior Learning Assessment is a game changer for our students,” said Cathy Delametter, the manager of PLA and leader of the PLA course. “We help students translate their experience and professional training into college credit, which shortens the path to their degree and saves them a lot of money.”

To learn more about the event and to get updates, attendees can RSVP on the MTSU Online Facebook page or at https://fb.me/e/1k5jJCT1T. An RSVP is not required to attend but is appreciated.