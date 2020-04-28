For the first time, MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center will hold a virtual Graduating Veterans Stole Ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, and can viewed on MTSU’s or the Daniels Center’s Facebook page.

More than 90 student veterans will be graduating from MTSU in May.

Three times a year, the ceremony features the presentation of special red stoles to attending graduating veterans and senior ROTC cadets who are concluding their MTSU careers and about to embark on their own military careers.

“This is an important event, and not one that can be put on hold to be celebrated later,” said Hilary Miller, Daniels Veterans Center director. “Veterans have generally deferred their education until after they have served our country. We do not want them to wait any longer.”

“The format is not ideal, but it is the best we have under such unprecedented circumstances,” she added. “At MTSU, we will always ‘adapt and overcome’ to celebrate veterans’ academic success.”

MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee and Provost Mark Byrnes will join retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber, senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives, and Miller during the online ceremony.

David Corlew, longtime manager for Charlie Daniels and co-founder with him of The Journey Home Project, plans to be a part of the virtual program.