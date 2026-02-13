MTSU holds off Kennesaw State 90-87 in Conference USA thriller

February 12, 2026 — MTSU overcame a nine-point first-half deficit to defeat Kennesaw State 90-87 in a Conference USA matchup at VyStar Arena in Kennesaw, Georgia, in front of 1,676 fans.

First half

Kennesaw State controlled the opening 20 minutes, shooting 56.7% from the floor and 47.4% from three. The Owls built a 10-point lead behind Trey Simpson’s three first-half triples and 10 points from Braedan Lue. MTSU cut the halftime deficit to 49-45 thanks to Kamari Lands’ nine points and four assists.

Second half

MTSU tied the game at 49 within 70 seconds on buckets from Alec Oglesby and Torey Alston. Kennesaw State pushed back ahead by seven at 70-63, but MTSU answered with an 8-2 run capped by an Alston dunk to retake the lead 71-70 with 8:29 left. Sean Smith hit clutch free throws in the final 23 seconds to push the lead to 88-85. After RJ Johnson scored on back-to-back fastbreak layups to pull within one, Lands sealed it with two free throws with 0.8 seconds remaining.

Top performers

Player Team PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST Braedan Lue KSU 23 10-16 1-5 2-2 5 0 Sean Smith MTSU 22 7-13 2-3 6-6 3 5 Torey Alston MTSU 21 7-11 1-3 6-9 6 1 RJ Johnson KSU 21 7-16 1-6 6-11 3 7 Frankquon Sherman KSU 19 6-12 2-6 5-6 10 3 Kamari Lands MTSU 13 3-6 0-3 7-8 5 7 Marcus Whitlock MTSU 13 5-8 3-6 0-0 2 1

Team stats

Category MTSU KSU FG% 54.7% (29-53) 50.0% (31-62) 3PT% 40.9% (9-22) 38.7% (12-31) FT% 82.1% (23-28) 61.9% (13-21) Rebounds 32 28 Assists 14 15 Turnovers 12 8 Blocks 7 2 Steals 7 8 Points in Paint 36 38 Second Chance Pts 6 17 Bench Points 38 3 Fast Break Pts 15 8

What’s next

MTSU improves to 13-12 (7-7 CUSA). Kennesaw State falls to 14-11 (6-8 CUSA).

