MTSU Head Volleyball Coach Resigns

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee Head Volleyball Coach Chuck Crawford has resigned his position effective immediately and will pursue other opportunities outside of intercollegiate athletics as announced by Director of Athletics Chris Massaro on Friday.

Crawford led the Blue Raiders volleyball program for eight seasons.

“We will begin a national search for a replacement immediately,” added Massaro. “We look forward to beginning this process and we are confident excellent coaches will be interested in this position.”

Assistant Taylor Holmes will serve as interim head coach.

Source: MTSU

