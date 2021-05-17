After a record increase in enrollment this fall, MTSU’s College of Graduate Studies wants prospective students seeking an advanced degree or training to take advantage of a $1 application fee and admission test waiver once again for approved programs.

“Starting the journey toward graduate school can be intimidating at first,” said Dawn McCormack, associate dean of the College of Graduate Studies. “With our $1 application fee, we are making that process a little easier. The CGS staff is here to help people find their perfect graduate program match and to start down the path to achieving their educational dreams.”

Whether seeking to continue their academic journey, advance professionally or perhaps even make a career change, those interested in pursuing graduate school can start their application journey here.

Sarah Hendrix, manager of strategic communications for the graduate school, said that applicants who took advantage of the promotion the previous year have been successful in their studies, so the school wanted to extend the offer again for 2021 and to eliminate a capacity limit for the promotion this time around.

“There is no limit to how many students can apply using the $1 application,” Hendrix said. “This is a limited time offer, so applying as soon as possible is important.

“For International Graduate applicants, if you participate in an upcoming webinar, we will refund you $34 of the $35 application fee after receiving your application.”

International applicants can access the webinar here.

The promotion applies for admission to the summer and fall 2021 semesters. The list of approved programs for the admission test waiver is growing, Hendrix said, and can be found here.

The graduate school offers a variety of options for those interested in pursuing further education.

“(Options range) from taking courses as a non-degree student to earning certificates, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees,” McCormack said. “Students can also select from online or on-ground programs, depending on their preferences.”

It is also a well-established university that maintains a small-community feel.

“This is the type of place where graduate students can come study in high-quality programs with faculty who care about their success,” McCormack said.

Complete the application process as soon as possible to take advantage of this promotion.

For more information, call 615-898-2840 or email [email protected]

For updates on the College of Graduate Studies, follow the grad school on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.