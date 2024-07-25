MTSU Football Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football single-game tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now for all six games and the athletic department is once again offering their “BLUEnited Home Opener Package”.

The Blue Raiders will play six home games this fall inside Floyd Stadium during Head Coach Derek Mason ‘s first year leading the team, starting with a season-opening contest with Tennessee Tech on August 31st. The team will then host rival Western Kentucky during Family Weekend two weeks later on September 14th, followed by Duke from the ACC for the homecoming game on September 21st. On October 15th, new Conference USA opponent Kennesaw State make their way to Murfreesboro for Faith and Family Night. The month of November will see two games at home, November 9th vs. defending CUSA champion Liberty for the Salute to Veterans and Armed Services game, and the season finale vs. New Mexico State on November 23rd.

Single game tickets start as low as $15 for Tennessee Tech and $18 for all other games. A limited amount of Chairback Reserved seats are available for a limited time as well. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE!

What is the “BLUEnited Home Opener Package”? –

Purchase one (1) sideline reserved football ticket vs. Tennessee Tech game prior to August 23rd and receive a voucher for each of the following – men’s basketball home opener, women’s basketball home opener and opening day for Blue Raider baseball and softball. For only $20, fans will receive a FIVE-game package with a retail face value totaling over $60. The offer is only valid for full priced tickets purchased online and is available now through August 31.

Group tickets are also on sale!

If you prefer to attend a game with a group of your best friends, neighbors, co-workers, church or family, then discounted Blue Raider group tickets might be the best choice for you!

Reserved group tickets for 20 or more fans start as low as $8 each and are located in our Family Fun Zone including free access to bounce houses, balloon artists, games and more. Group ticket buyers have other options available ranging from discounted food vouchers, on-field fan experiences including the ability to welcome the team to the field as part of the Blue Raider Hive-Five Tunnel, hassle-free Party Tent Packages or tickets near the on-field Blue Raider Beer Garden. Each group ticket purchase will also include mention of the group name during the game on the scoreboard as well as one complimentary parking pass for the group leader. To purchase group tickets, contact director of sales, Seth Thomas, at 615-904-8082.

