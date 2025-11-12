MTSU Football Parts Ways with Wide Receiver Coach

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason announced today that he and wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams have parted ways.

“I appreciate Cornelius and the work he’s put into our program,” said Mason. “These decisions are never easy, but they’re made with the best interests of our student-athletes and the program in mind. I wish Cornelius and his family the very best moving forward.”

Offensive Analyst Coley Crowley will serve as the interim wide receivers coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Source: MTSU

