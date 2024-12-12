MTSU Football has Eight Players Honored by CUSA

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Conference USA announced its 2024 football all-conference and all-freshman award winners on Tuesday, as voted on by the league’s head football coaches. Middle Tennessee had eight players honored.
The Blue Raiders had three first-team selections, one on the second team, two honorable mention picks, and three on the all-freshman team.
Tight end Holden Willis, wide receiver Omari Kelly, and long snapper Brody Butler were the Blue Raiders on the first unit. Kelly was also a second-team pick as a punt returner, while safety Xavier Williams and punter Grant Chadwick were honorable mention selections.
Running back Jekail Middlebrook, defensive end Anthony Bynum, and defensive tackle Shakai Woods were voted to the All-Freshman team.
Willis, a redshirt senior from Greenback, Tenn., enjoyed a career season in 2024 with 53 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He led the team in touchdown grabs and yards while sharing the team lead in total catches.
Kelly, a junior out of Trussville, Ala., is the first player at MTSU to earn first or second-team honors from two different positions since Damon Nickson in 2006 (DB and returner). Kelly hauled in 53 passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 61-yard punt return for a score on special teams.
Butler is the first Blue Raider snapper to earn first-team all-league honors three years in a row and the first player overall since Brandon Westbrook from 2002-2003. Butler was perfect on all 92 attempts this season while playing a key role in the success of MTSU’s record-setting freshman punter and accurate kicking game.
Williams earned honorable mention honors after moving from quarterback to safety for the final nine games of the year. Williams, a redshirt junior, finished as the team’s leading tackler with 75 stops to go with three TFLs, an interception, and three pass breakups.
Punter Grant Chadwick, a true freshman, turned in a very productive rookie campaign by averaging 43.4 yards a punt and placing 21 of his 51 kicks inside the 20-yard line. His punting average was the highest of any freshman in MTSU history.
Middlebrook earned all-freshman honors after rushing for 273 yards and adding 22 receptions, while teammate Anthony Bynum made the team after a season that saw him come up with 60 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.
Woods, out of Douglasville, Ga., had 42 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs, a sack, and a hurry to pace all Blue Raider defensive tackles.
First Team
Offense
QB Tyler Huff, Jax State
RB Tre Stewart, Jax State
RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty
WR Eric Rivers, FIU
WR Omari Kelly, MTSU
WR Tru Edwards, LA Tech
TE Holden Willis, MTSU
OL Jordan White, Liberty
OL Clay Webb, Jax State
OL Xavior Gray, Liberty
OL Aaron Fenimore, Liberty
OL Will O’Steen, Jax State
Defense
DE Maurice Westmoreland, UTEP
DT David Blay, LA Tech
DT Hosea Wheeler, WKU
DE Chris Murray, Sam Houston
LB Travion Barnes, FIU
LB Reginald Hughes, Jax State
LB Kavian Gaither, Sam Houston
DB Fred Perry, Jax State
DB Caleb Weaver, Sam Houston
DB Upton Stout, WKU
DB JoJo Evans, FIU
Special Teams
K Lucas Carneiro, WKU
P Jacob Ulrich, Kennesaw State
KR Qua Ashley, Kennesaw State
PR Kam Thomas, UTEP
LS Brody Butler, MTSU
Second Team
Offense
QB Caden Veltkamp, WKU
RB Seth McGowan, NM State
RB Mike Washington, NM State
WR Kisean Johnson, WKU
WR Kenny Odom, UTEP
WR Dean Patterson, FIU
TE Carson Kent, Kennesaw State
OL Ethan Hagler, Sam Houston
OL AJ Vaipulu, NM State
OL James Dawn II, Sam Houston
OL Quantavious Leslie, WKU
OL Marshall Jackson, WKU
Defense
DE J-Rock Swain, Jax State
DT Kyran Duhon, UTEP
DT Jeramy Passmore, FIU
DE TJ Bush, Liberty
LB Joseph Carter, Liberty
LB Kolbe Fields, LA Tech
LB Tyler Martinez, NM State
DB Devonte’ Mathews, WKU
DB Geimere Latimer, Jax State
DB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State
DB Brylan Green, Liberty
Special Teams
K Abraham Montaño, NM State
P George Eberle, NM State
KR C’Quan Jnopierre, FIU
PR Omari Kelly, MTSU
LS Rex Robich, WKU
Honorable Mention
Offense
QB Kaidon Salter, Liberty
RB Jay Ducker, Sam Houston
RB Qua Ashley, Kennesaw State
WR Easton Messer, WKU
WR Simeon Evans, Sam Houston
WR Jimmy Holiday, LA Tech
TE Eli Finley, LA Tech
OL Canaan Yarro, NM State
OL Travon Taylor, WKU
OL Evan Wibberley, WKU
OL Otis Pitts III, UTEP
OL Bert Hale, LA Tech
Defense
DE CJ Bazile Jr., LIberty
DT Dallas Walker, WKU
DT KD Johnson, UTEP
DE Deante McCray, WKU
LB Zach Zimos, LA Tech
LB Darius Thomas, WKU
LB Laletia Hale, Jax State
DB Tyler Hallum, Kennesaw State
DB A’Khori Jones, Liberty
DB Xavier Williams, MTSU
DB Kory Chapman, UTEP
Special Teams
K Austin Welch, Kennesaw State
P Grant Chadwick, MTSU
KR Demarcus Griffin-Taylor, LA Tech
PR Brylan Green, Liberty
LS Bryce Robinson, Kennesaw State
All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB Evan Bullock, LA Tech
RB DJ McKinney, Sam Houston
RB Jekail Middlebrook, MTSU
WR TJ Pride, NM State
WR Cam Vaughn, Jax State
WR Cameron Flowers, WKU
TE Martavious Collins, UTEP
OL Jacob Norcross, Kennesaw State
OL Jaheim Buchanon, FIU
OL Amare Grayson, Jax State
OL Kolt Deiterich, Sam Houston
OL BJ Tolo, NM State
Defense
DE Anthony Bynum, MTSU
DT Shakai Woods, MTSU
DT Malaki Ta’ase, NM State
DE Kyran Duhon, UTEP
LB Stratton Shufelt, UTEP
LB Jaylin Jones, UTEP
LB Lofton Howard, WKU
DB Zechariah Poyser, Jax State
DB JeRico Washington Jr., Kennesaw State
DB Tayden Barnes, NM State
DB Isaac Paul, Kennesaw State
Special Teams
K Garrison Rippa, Jax State
P Jacob Ulrich, Kennesaw State
Source: MTSU
