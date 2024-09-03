MTSU Football Announces Team Captains for 2024

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Derek Mason announced today the permanent captains for the Blue Raiders in 2024.

Linebacker Devyn Curtis , safety Chris Johnson , placekicker Zeke Rankin and quarterback Nicholas Vattiato were honored as the 19th group of permanent captains in the FBS era at Middle Tennessee. Vattiato and Johnson are both underclassmen with Vattiato earning captain status for the second straight year.

The team voted on the four captains, and Coach Mason made the announcement during a team meeting Sunday.

Source: MTSU

