MTSU Fan Day Returns August 23 to Floyd Stadium

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Athletics invites all Blue Raider fans to Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium for the annual Fan Day on Saturday, August 23, a free, family-friendly celebration to kick off the 2025–26 athletic year.

Fan Day coincides with University Convocation, the cherished campus tradition that welcomes new students and their families and marks the start of a new academic year.

From 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., fans of all ages can enjoy an evening packed with activities, including wet and dry inflatables, giveaways from MTSU Athletics’ corporate sponsors, and autograph sessions with student-athletes from Football, Volleyball, Soccer, and Cross Country. The Middle Tennessee Dance and Cheer squads will also be on hand to sign autographs and take photos.

The MTSU Ticket Office, Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA), and Athletics marketing staff will be available to answer questions about the upcoming season. The 2025–26 Blue Raider Kids Club membership boxes will also be ready for pickup.

Special offers and activities include:

Whiteout Ticket Package – Pre-ordered packages must be picked up at Fan Day, and new packages will be available for purchase on site.

– Pre-ordered packages must be picked up at Fan Day, and new packages will be available for purchase on site. #BLUEnited Yard Signs – Take one home to show your Blue Raider pride.

– Take one home to show your Blue Raider pride. Lightning’s Locker Room – Powered by Barnes & Noble, the Gate 2 location will be open for fans to stock up on the latest MTSU gear.

– Powered by Barnes & Noble, the Gate 2 location will be open for fans to stock up on the latest MTSU gear. Smith Athletic Performance Center Tours – Celebrate the grand opening of the new SAPC with guided tours every 15 minutes starting at 5:30 p.m. Check in at the tent outside the facility.

New for 2025: Following Fan Day, fans are invited to spread blankets on the brand-new Floyd Stadium turf for a special showing of Little Giants on the videoboard, beginning at 7:15 p.m. (For safety and care of the field, chairs, tents, nut products, and sunflower seeds are not permitted on the turf.)

A limited Sodexo Concessions menu will be available for purchase.

Parking: Due to anticipated crowds for University Convocation, parking in Greenland Lot will be limited. Please refer to the attached campus parking map for alternative locations.

Don’t miss it! Mark your calendars and make plans to bring the whole family to one of MTSU’s most beloved traditions—an evening of fun, community, and Blue Raider pride!

