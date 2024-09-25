MTSU Fall Enrollment Up 1.7% Despite FAFSA Challenges

Middle Tennessee State University boasts a second consecutive year of enrollment growth, recording a 1.7% year-over-year increase this fall, President Sidney A. McPhee told the institution’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

MTSU’s official reported enrollment, commonly known as the census, stands at 20,540 for 2024-25, an increase of 342 students over last year, McPhee said during board’s quarterly meeting at the Miller Education Center.

Most notably, the president said, the university saw an increase of 1% in new freshmen this year, which is on top of a record 12% increase in this category the previous year.

Transfers were up almost 3% year over year, while graduate enrollment was just 67 students shy of last year.

McPhee praised the work of MTSU’s undergraduate admissions team for its hard work overcoming problems in the rollout of a new federal financial aid form, known as FASFA. It led to confusion among enrolling students nationwide, especially those in the greatest need of financial aid.

“I appreciate the work of (Vice Provosts) Laurie Witherow and (David) Butler, our academic deans, and faculty in keeping our enrollment headed in a positive direction,” McPhee said. “Tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 11), we begin working on enrollment for Fall 2025 with our first of 13 True Blue Tour stops.”

The tour, which begins in Murfreesboro with a 6 p.m. Wednesday event at MTSU’s Student Union Building, will take McPhee and other officials on a journey across the state, plus one in Alabama, to meet with high school counselors and prospective students and their families. Tour stops and dates can be found at mtsu.edu/rsvp.

Meanwhile, McPhee also relayed to trustees that The Wall Street Journal recently recognized MTSU for the first time on its list of America’s Best Colleges 2025.

The list was produced by the newspaper in collaboration with College Pulse and the independent market research firm Statista. It was compiled from around 110,000 independent surveys of undergraduates and recent alumni, anonymously asked on topics like career preparation, learning opportunities and campus life.

“Being named one of America’s Best Colleges for 2025 means MTSU is a leading college in the nation, known for its exceptional learning environment, outstanding student outcomes, and commitment to diversity,” McPhee said.

It comes after MTSU was named for the sixth straight year by the Princeton Review on its list of nation’s best colleges and universities. Additionally, MTSU was among only six public institutions that earned a spot in The Princeton Review’s annual list of the nation’s 25 most active student governments.

McPhee also informed trustees MTSU issued an intent-to-award notice to select Nashville-based Sila Developments as the best evaluated proposer for its public-private hotel development project. The concept includes a four-story, 122-key hotel that would be built on the existing parking lot at the southwest corner of the Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive intersection.

Sila’s leadership team includes two MTSU graduates, who the president said are “excited about the future partnership with MTSU that will not only provides convenient lodging, but also experiential learning opportunities for MTSU students in various academic programs including the MTSU Tourism and Hospitality Management program.”

He added, “The Sila team brings experience in hospitality developments in Middle Tennessee including the Motif on Music Row (hotel) and the Holiday Inn Express-West End in Nashville,” he said.

In other business, trustees approved a road-and-safety Improvement project to enhance traffic flow and safety at the northern perimeter of campus, specifically along Middle Tennessee Boulevard and Greenland Drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation provided a $2.5 million grant for the project.

The proposed scope of work includes a pedestrian bridge over Middle Tennessee Boulevard, improved lighting and signaling, and upgraded crosswalks.

