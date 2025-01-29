MTSU Equestrian, Horse Judging, Stock Horse Teams’ Successful Fall Seasons Build Toward Spring Events

It was quite an impressive fall season for the Middle Tennessee State University equestrian, horse judging and stock horse teams.

The equestrian team remained undefeated, the horse judging team clinched two reserve champion awards and the stock horse team was awarded championships at Southern Regionals.

All three highly acclaimed teams are the competitive branches of the horse science program, housed at the MTSU Horse Science Center on West Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

Equestrian team highlights

The hunter seat riders competed at the University of the South in Sewanee in September, coming home with the High Point Rider — senior horse science major Alyssa Davis of Florence, Alabama) — during the first day. They also competed at Maryville College in October, where senior Camile Phillips, a forensic science major from Lenoir City, finished with Reserve High Point Rider honors both days of competition, completing an excellent weekend for the team.

The western team riders finished undefeated. The team won overall during both days of competition at Western Kentucky University in October and at Murray State University in November.

Senior horse science major Kenlee West (WKU Day 2) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and junior animal science major Marci Leath (MSU Day 1) of Columbia, South Carolina, had impressive High Point Rider wins in their classes.

Along with their unanimous wins, both had other High Point and Reserve High Point Rider triumphs. Senior agribusiness major Simone Allen of Mt. Juliet earned a pair of Reserve High Point Rider wins. Another impressive feat this semester: Junior biology major Monica Braunwalder of Lascassas went undefeated, winning all four of her classes.

“I am proud of not only the excellent results the fall season has brought, but also the environment this group is creating,” coach Ariel Higgins said. “They are clearly having fun and enjoying the process, and it is making for an excellent learning culture for our team. They are holding each other accountable, and they want the success as much as me, which makes the journey really fun to be a part of. I am excited to get back to it in the spring.”

Higgins praised the expertise and coaching excellence of Andrea Rego and assistance of horse science graduate students JoBeth Scarlett and Kara Brown for “doing a fantastic job in preparing riders and learning the ropes in coaching at this level.”

As the team prepares for the spring semester, riders are excited to begin the journey of qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship, set to take place May 2-4 in Tryon, N.C.

MTSU will host a hunter seat show Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, and a western competition Friday through Sunday, Feb. 14-16, both held at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum, 304B West Thompson Lane. Both are free and open to the public.

Horse judging team highlights

Traveling to numerous states to judge stock-type horses at the highest levels of competition, the horse judging team placed fifth in the halter division in the HorseIQ contest at the American Paint Horse Association Halter Million in Fort Worth, Texas.

Two weeks later, they were a top-five senior collegiate team in Halter, Performance and Reasons and fourth-place overall at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio.

Next, in the Collegiate Judging Contest at the American Quarter Horse Association World show Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, MTSU was named Reserve World Champion Senior Team and top-three team in Halter, Performance and Reasons. Earning bronze champion individual awards in respective Performance and Halter divisions were West and senior horse science major Jessica Whicker of Mt. Juliet.

Returning to Oklahoma City after Thanksgiving break for the National Reining Horse Association judging contest, Team MTSU Blue was awarded the Reserve Collegiate Champion Team and Team MTSU Lightning placed sixth. Davis received Reserve Champion Collegiate Individual honors.

“I am so proud of this team and their hard work behind their accomplishments,” coach Alyssa Logan said. “They truly spent every spare moment they could over the summer and fall practicing judging horses and working at horse shows to prepare for these contests.”

Logan commended the graduate students who helped conduct practices and thanked the support of the horse science program and numerous equine associations and trainers who helped the team.

Stock horse team highlights

The stock horse team earned several champion and reserve champion honors in October in Rainsville, Alabama, to begin the season.

Two MTSU teams earned champion (for the second consecutive year) and reserve champion honors at the Southern Collegiate Ranch Horse Championships in November in Miller Coliseum.

Champion team members included West, Allen, Leath and junior horse science major Keira Wagner of Columbia.

“The team was diligent in improving their preparations for competition,” Rego said. “They work together to be competitive, while remaining engaged in the industry by hosting a well-run competition. I am proud of their efforts and how they represent MTSU.”

Rego said she was thankful for MTSU faculty and graduate coaches who “work to help everyone to be their very best. The teams are mutually beneficial, creating well-rounded horsemen to send into the industry once they graduate.”

Stock horse team members compete in the ranch trail, covering obstacles that mock a traditional ranching setting; working cow horse, displaying skills to successfully push and maneuver cattle on horseback; ranch riding, showcasing the horse’s ability to complete a series of movements through a pattern; and reining, demonstrating the athleticism of the horse by completing large circles, sliding stops and numerous maneuvers.

The team travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the National Reined Cow Horse Association Collegiate Challenge in February.

