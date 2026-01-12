MTSU Edges New Mexico State in Conference Showdown

January 10, 2026 — Middle Tennessee survived a late rally from New Mexico State to claim a 59-55 road victory at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. The Blue Raiders improved to 10-6 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA play, while the Aggies fell to 9-6 and 2-3 in conference action before a crowd of 2,852.

First Half Battle Sets Competitive Tone

The game began with New Mexico State jumping out to an early advantage, building leads as large as 16 points in the opening period. The Aggies shot an efficient 44 percent from the field in the first half and connected on four three-pointers to establish their rhythm. However, Middle Tennessee clawed back late in the period, closing on a 7-2 run capped by a Tre Green three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 29-29 at halftime.

Blue Raiders Seize Control in Second Half

Middle Tennessee emerged from the locker room with renewed energy, immediately taking the lead on a Kamari Lands three-pointer. The Blue Raiders extended their advantage to 13 points at 51-38 following a Torey Alston dunk with just over 10 minutes remaining. The visitors controlled the pace through much of the second half, shooting 45 percent from the floor after intermission compared to just 25.9 percent for the hosts.

Top Scorers Lead the Way

Player Team Points Rebounds Assists Torey Alston Middle Tennessee 16 5 1 Jemel Jones New Mexico State 16 5 2 Jahvin Carter Middle Tennessee 10 7 5 Cyr Malonga New Mexico State 10 4 0

Clutch Free Throw Shooting Seals Victory

The Aggies made a desperate push down the stretch, cutting the deficit to three points on multiple occasions in the final two minutes. New Mexico State’s three-point shooting kept them within striking distance, as they finished 6-of-25 from beyond the arc. However, Middle Tennessee’s advantage at the free-throw line proved decisive. The Blue Raiders converted 15-of-24 from the charity stripe compared to 13-of-22 for the Aggies, with Alston hitting crucial attempts in the closing minutes to preserve the lead.

