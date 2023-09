MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football controlled the game from the first drive at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, easing past Murray State 35-14 on an overcast and at times rainy Saturday night.

By the Numbers

71: Yards on Jaiden Credle’s first quarter touchdown run. IT was the longest run of Credle’s college career, which has spanned two programs (Northern Illinois and MTSU).

217: Rushing yards for the Blue Raiders on Saturday. It’s the most rushing yards MTSU has had in a single game since rushing for 223 yards against Tennessee State on September 17, 2022.

0: Sacks given up by MTSU, the first time MTSU has not given up a sack this season. The Blue Raiders had one game last season where their opponent recorded no sacks (FAU, November 19, 2022).

Blue Raider Notes

Today marked the first game of the season that Middle Tennessee scored on its opening possession of the game. ” data-listid=”24″> Wide receiver Zack Dobson made his season debut against Murray State. The redshirt senior caught four passes for 24 yards and returned a punt for 15 yards.

” data-listid=”24″>The Blue Raiders defense has forced 65 turnovers dating back to the 2021 season. The first turnover of the 2023 season was forced by redshirt junior Deonte Stanley, a fumble recovered by redshirt sophomore Parker Hughes.

” data-listid=”24″>Sophomore Jaiden Credle’s 71-yard TD run marks the longest play from scrimmage of the 2023 season for the Blue Raiders offense.

” data-listid=”24″>First 100-yard rushing performance by a Blue Raider since Frank Peasant ran for 125 yards against Tennessee State on Sep. 17, 2022 – a 13 game span.

” data-listid=”24″>First 200-yard rushing performance by the Blue Raiders since they ran for 223 yards on Sep. 17, 2022, against Tennessee State.

Source: MTSU

