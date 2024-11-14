MTSU Controls Paint in 80-63 Win Over Evansville

Middle Tennessee State leveraged their interior presence and efficient shooting to secure a convincing 80-63 victory over Evansville at the Murphy Center on Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders (3-0) were led by Essam Mostafa’s double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. MTSU dominated inside with 50 points in the paint while shooting 50% from the field. Despite a competitive first half featuring seven lead changes, Middle Tennessee pulled away behind their bench strength, which outscored Evansville’s reserves 25-7.

Evansville (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting just 34.4% and going 4-for-28 from three-point range. Joshua Hughes led the Purple Aces with 12 points in the losing effort. The Blue Raiders controlled the glass with a decisive 47-29 rebounding advantage en route to maintaining their perfect start to the season.

