MTSU Community Responds With Impressive Support For Drug-vape Take-back Day

A trunk load of mostly supplements dropped off by Middle Tennessee State University School of Nursing Chair Jenny Sauls and a box of old prescriptions brought by James E. Walker Library Dean Kathleen Schmand helped land a large haul overall during the biannual MTSU Drug-Vape Take-Back Day this week.

People left nearly 122 pounds of prescription drugs (43.6 pounds), over-the-counter (73.6 pounds) medications and controlled substances (4.6 pounds) during the 5½- hour drive Wednesday, April 23, outside the Campus Recreation Center, said Campus Pharmacy pharmacist Tabby Ragland. Equally impressive was the 1,114 vapes weighing 148 pounds collected by campus officials.

The drive is part of a nationwide effort every spring and fall to collect unwanted and old medications and vape products. Other drug-vape take-back events were held during the week. The MTSU drive is a collaboration with Campus Police and Health Promotion.

“I know this is a record for vapes,” said Ragland. “We had an incredible turnout. Lots of participation by several members of our campus. Many people expressed their gratitude for the event, which gave them a way to get expired or unused medications out of their homes.”

As she pulled up, Sauls told Ragland and others gathered for the collection, “I’ve got a trunk load.”

“This was several years of buying supplements (vitamins, minerals and collagens) that don’t agree with you,” Sauls said minutes later. “This is very helpful, to have a place to get rid of things you no longer need, and neat to have it on campus.”

Schmand said it was her first time to bring items to the event.

“We’ve been holding on to it for several years, and I got my husband (Cameron Schmand) to go through his old stuff,” Schmand said. “I finally remembered this time. I wanted to dispose of it in a safe way and didn’t want to throw it down the drain or in the trash.”

Bethany Ewald, assistant archivist with the Albert Gore Research Center, said the things she dropped off were “mostly medications we are discontinued from and inhalers — some we’ve been holding onto awhile. I almost missed it (the drive) and was determined to make it today.”

Chipper Smith, Health Promotion coordinator, said the vape-related devices and medications are only collected on take-back days and that MTSU is “the only school in Tennessee that collects vape devices as part of take-back days.”

Assisting with the drive were Becky Figueroa, Health Promotion health education specialist, and Haley Chance, a third-year pharmacy student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Nashville.

