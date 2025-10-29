MTSU Committee To Guide Murphy Center Renovations, Lightning Zone Project

Rutherford County elected leaders and prominent alumni joined Middle Tennessee State University trustees to form a committee to guide renovations to historic Murphy Center and create a nearby “Lightning Zone” district to encourage retail and entertainment development.

Stephen B. Smith, chair of MTSU’s Board of Trustees, said the efforts to enhance the multipurpose arena represent the second phase of the Build Blue Campaign, a transformative project launched in 2021 to improve the university’s athletic facilities.

“We are thrilled to launch this transformative phase of the Build Blue project with the formation of the Lightning Zone Committee,” said Smith, who will co-chair the committee with Tom Boyd, also a trustee and fellow alumnus.

The committee, created and authorized by the Board of Trustees, held its first meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 29, on campus and reviewed renderings of the anticipated $119 million in renovations of the 53-year-old Murphy Center. Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly approved $78 million earlier this year for the project.

“The renovations to Murphy Center will not only honor our storied legacy but also create a state-of-the-art facility that inspires future generations of Blue Raiders,” Smith said.

In addition to Smith, chairman of Haury and Smith Contractors Inc., and Boyd, an investment advisor with Decker Wealth Management in Nashville, the Lightning Zone Committee includes five alumni who are current or former area political leaders:

• Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr

• Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland

• Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed

• Former U.S. Rep. Bart Gordon

• Former state Sen. Andy Womack

The committee includes several other prominent alumni and trustees, including:

• Alumni Milbrey Campbell, Don Witherspoon, and Hanna Witherspoon.

• Trustees J.B. Baker, Pete DeLay; John Floyd, Jimmy Granbery, Bill Jones, Kari Neely (faculty trustee), Michai Mosby (student trustee), Board Vice Chair Christine Karbowiak Vanek, Michael Wade, and Chad White.

The arena, home to MTSU men’s and women’s basketball and Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association tournaments, also hosts concerts, events, classrooms and dance studios, and graduation ceremonies for the university and area high schools.

President Sidney A. McPhee, in his State of the University address in August, urged leaders to view the drive to improve the university’s athletics and events complex as an economic development catalyst for Murfreesboro and Rutherford County.

McPhee said a refreshed Murphy Center will make the facility more attractive to music concerts and community events. The Lightning Zone, he said, would be the combination of Murphy Center, Floyd Stadium and a proposed nearby campus hotel at the corner of Murfreesboro’s Greenland Drive and Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

“The renovation of Murphy Center is a pivotal step in advancing our university’s commitment to excellence in athletics and community engagement,” McPhee said. “This project reflects the shared vision of our alumni, supporters, and local leaders to create a lasting legacy for MTSU and the entire Middle Tennessee region.”

Boyd added, “This project is a testament to the strength and commitment of the MTSU community. I’m honored to work alongside such a dedicated group to bring this vision to life, ensuring Murphy Center remains a cornerstone of excellence for our university and region.”

Architectural firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood has been selected to design the Murphy Center renovations, the same firm that guided the construction of the $66 million, 85,000-square-foot Stephen and Denise Smith Student-Athlete Performance Center at the north end of Floyd Stadium, which opened in July.

Smith said the Lightning Zone Committee will continue to meet regularly to guide the Murphy Center renovations, with a focus on creating a premier venue for athletics, events, and community engagement.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email