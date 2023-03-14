MTSU CERV Horse Show Benefits Recovering Veterans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Mark your calendars for an upcoming MTSU-hosted horse show that supports health care for recovering veterans.

The eighth annual MTSU CERV Spring Spectacular Open Show, which benefits the Center of Equine Recovery for Veterans, or CERV, will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1, in the main arena of the Tennessee Livestock Center, 1720 Greenland Drive. The event is free to spectators.

The event features open divisions for all ages of riders and different levels of classes from Hunter Seat to Western events, said Andrea Rego, who oversees the CERV program that is a partnership between MTSU Horse Science and the VA Murfreesboro Veterans Recovery Center.

CERV offers veterans from the recovery center an opportunity to ride and benefit from interacting with horses while MTSU students gain valuable experience in helping facilitate the sessions.

The event, which is scheduled to run until 5 p.m. offering a variety of disciplines for exhibitors, will showcase MTSU alumni and current veteran participants at noon, Rego said.

For more information, visit https://cervshow.wixsite.com/cervshow/home.

Established in 2013, CERV has assisted about 125 veterans with this form of therapy.

Horse science is part of the MTSU School of Agriculture in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences.