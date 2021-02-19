MTSU Officials Cancel Feb. 20 ‘CBAS Science Saturday
MTSU Engineering Technology electronic labs director Daniel Garrett, center, provides information and answers question about the mechatronics engineering program for a mother and her son during the College of Basic and Applied Sciences “CBAS Science Saturday,” held on campus Jan. 30. Nearly 30 prospective students and a guest met with nine of the college’s departments during two morning sessions. (MTSU photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)/Photo from MTSU

MTSU officials in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences announced the cancellation of this weekend’s CBAS Science Saturday recruiting event because of inclement weather.

The event included 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, tours of the science buildings and visits with Dean Bud Fischer and chairs, directors and other staff from 10 departments.

Jennifer Danylo, advising manager for the college and adviser for the School of Concrete and Construction Management, said because of “the dangerous weather conditions in our state and area all week, the institution has deemed it best that this event be canceled to protect the health and safety of those involved.”

In informing prospective students about the cancellation, Danylo asked them to “please consider changing your registration to March 13 or March 27.”

To register for CBAS Science Saturdays and other admissions events, go here.

Aerospace, Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Concrete and Construction Management, Engineering Technology, Geosciences, Mathematical Science and Physics and Astronomy will participate in March.


