MTSU Campus School Reopened After Precautionary Lockdown

A campus school at Middle Tennessee State University was briefly placed on lockdown before being reopened, with officials confirming there was no direct threat to students or staff.

According to MTSU Police, the Homer Pittard Campus School was initially locked down as a precaution due to a reported “shots fired” call elsewhere in Murfreesboro. Authorities emphasized that the situation was not connected to the campus.

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Officials later confirmed the school has been reopened and that there is no ongoing threat to the campus or surrounding community.

The lockdown was implemented out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement responded to the unrelated incident.

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