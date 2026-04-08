MTSU Breaks Ground on $83M-plus, 554-bed Womack Commons Student Housing Project

Middle Tennessee State University broke ground Wednesday, April 8, on its first new student housing complex in more than 25 years — an $83 million-plus project that includes an adjacent parking garage aimed at greatly enhancing the overall student educational experience.

Womack Commons is a public-private partnership between MTSU and developer The Annex Group for a $56.5 million, 554-bed housing development to serve the growing demand for student housing on MTSU’s campus. It replaces the outdated and razed Womack Lane apartments and is set to open for the fall 2027 semester, right after the nearby 541-space parking garage that accounts for the remaining project cost.

“Residence halls and the sense of community and connection they create are important contributors to student satisfaction, engagement, and success,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee told the audience gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, which began inside the university’s Recreation Center before moving outside for the ceremonial shoveling of dirt adjacent to the future project site on the southeast side of campus.

“Countless studies have linked a student’s experience in an on-campus residence or apartment to their overall perception of their institution of choice, and this experience is correlated with greater college persistence and higher graduation rates,” McPhee continued.

Available to sophomore students and up, the five-story, 161,000-square-foot Womack Commons will include pod-style and semi suite-style housing in six-, four-, two-, and single-person occupancy units, including both single- and double-occupancy bedrooms along with study, lounge, kitchen, and laundry facilities. Beyond the amenities, MTSU Student Government Association President R.J. Ware noted the importance of such a facility in building community.

“As SGA President, I have the privilege of hearing directly from students every day and what they need, what they want, and what makes them feel connected to this campus. And one thing comes up over and over again: students want to feel like they belong here. Not just attend class here. Not just live here. But truly feel like they are part of this campus community,” Ware said.

“That sense of belonging doesn’t just happen on its own. It is shaped by the spaces we create. Womack Commons is going to be more than just a residence hall. It is going to be a place where friendships are formed, where late-night conversations turn into lifelong connections, and most importantly, where students find their people.”

La’Nari Davis, a junior video and film production major and current resident assistant at the Monohan Complex, said that after having lived at Jim Cummings Hall and Monohan during his three years on campus, Womack Commons will offer a “unique style of living experience.”

“I have seen every part of the building and understand the style of the traditional dorms. Womack Commons will be a unique style of living experience for residents compared to the traditional model of the dorms,” he said. “As MTSU’s students grow and change, the campus changing along with them will only be beneficial.”

The Annex Group is also the general contractor, facility manager and asset manager for the project, while MTSU will provide residence life, leasing and assignments to provide a seamless experience for students.

Danny Kelley, interim vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students, said that the housing complex will be “an incredible place … for current students and future generations of students to live, grow, connect, and learn.”

Womack Commons will be located on a 2.55-acre portion of the existing Womack Lane housing, retaining approximately 11 acres for future MTSU student housing and related parking. Womack Commons resident parking will be provided by a new parking garage located directly south of the development, with 541 spaces and an adjacent surface lot with 52 spaces, to serve students.

The project will be located on the southeast corner of campus, an area that has experienced significant growth in recent years with the opening of the School of Concrete and Construction Management and the Applied Engineering buildings. Tom Tomaszewski, president of The Annex Group, said his company positions itself as “an impact developer.”

“So we like to go to places to not only impact the lives of our residents, but it’s really a good partnership in the community. We create a difference not only in the residents that live there, but also in the people who work and are involved in our projects. We really want to make an impact on the community and campus as a whole.”

Governed by the Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees MTSU is an equal opportunity, non-racially identifiable, educational institution that does not discriminate against individuals with disabilities.

Overseeing the parking garage project is Anecdote Architectural Experiences, already familiar with the campus from its oversight of notable projects such as the Student Services and Admissions Center, and ongoing renovations of Kirksey Old Main and Rutledge Hall.

“While this facility provides much needed parking, it also represents a commitment throughout the campus planning, accessibility, and the long-term stewardship of university resources,” said Anecdote owner Chuck Miller, who praised the collaborative process with the university’s Campus Planning and Parking and Transportation Services departments and other private firms involved in the project.

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Also giving remarks was MTSU Board of Trustees Stephen Smith, who was joined by fellow trustees Bill Jones, Vice Chair Christine Karbowiak Vanek, Tom Boyd and student trustee Michai Mosby.

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