MTSU Bolt Awards Honor ‘True Blue’ Student Excellence in Service, Academics

Middle Tennessee State University Student Government Association and Division of Student Affairs honored its top student leaders and organizations during the 2026 MTSU Bolt Awards, recognizing “True Blue” excellence in leadership, service and campus engagement.

Emceed by Sydney Barnett and Nakeia Jones, the “blue carpet” event held Tuesday, April 14, in the Student Union Ballroom spotlighted 18 different academic and service awards and welcomed faculty and administrators to assist in the show.

This year’s event also announced the name change of the Generosity Charge Award to honor the late Elizabeth McPhee, wife of Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee, who died Jan. 8 at age 72 after a brief illness. The award, presented to Chi Omega Sorority, recognizes a student organization that demonstrates commitment to philanthropy and honors First Lady McPhee’s own spirit of giving.

The ceremony included four university awards — the President’s Award, Provost’s Award, the Robert C. LaLance Junior Achievement Award and the Community Service Award — along with 14 other student honors.

University honors for academics and service

• The MTSU President’s Award was given to senior Buchanan Fellow Hannah Ferreira from Clarksville, who is double majoring in political science and psychology with an impressive eight prestigious scholarships under her belt and a 4.0 grade point average, or GPA.

“Hannah has exhibited her True Blue spirit through her leadership roles and impressive academic record,” said Provost Mark Byrnes, who was joined on stage by College of Liberal Arts Dean Leah Tolbert Lyons to present the award.

Ferreira, a Blue Elite tour guide and peer ambassador for the Career Development Center, currently serves as SGA chief of staff and previously earned Outstanding Senator of the Year. She was also selected as an MTSU delegate for the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature for two years and was elected to serve as next year’s speaker pro tempore. In addition to campus leadership, she volunteers with children and older adults.

“I’m so grateful for all the people who have supported me,” Ferreira said. “I don’t take for granted the opportunities MTSU has given me … to discover who I am and what I want to do with my life.”

• The MTSU Provost’s Award — given to a student with outstanding academic achievements — was presented to senior psychology major and Buchanan Transfer Fellow Elizabeth Lawrence of Nashville, who has maintained a 4.0 during her tenure at MTSU.

She has garnered various awards and scholarships, including the Society for Neuroscience Access Award, Undergraduate Research Experience and Creative Activity Silver Scholar Grant and Osher Reentry Scholarship.

Lawrence, who spent over a decade in music before coming to MTSU, has been involved in several notable research projects and played a key role in launching a National Institutes of Health study. She was recently selected as recipient of a Fulbright – University of Jyväskylä Graduate Award to study for a master’s degree in music and science in Finland starting in the fall.

“I feel very honored to be here,” Lawrence told the crowd. “As a nontraditional student and professional musician transitioning to academic study and research, this has been a very nonlinear path. Thank you for making MTSU my intellectual home.”

• The MTSU Community Service Award was given to psychology major Monia Mohammed from Smyrna, who has given over 3,800 volunteer hours of service to Murfreesboro Muslim Youth for its mission to provide rent and food assistance to anyone in need. The organization delivered over 1,000 meals at Thanksgiving, donated school supplies to more than 500 children, and managed 200 volunteers to staff the Love Your Neighbor community festival, which drew 2,000 guests.

Mohammed is also involved with the Psychology Honor Society and serves as a Religious Studies mentor while maintaining a 3.68 GPA.

• The Robert C. LaLance Jr. Achievement Award, given to a student who has shown remarkable determination in pursuing a degree, was presented to senior media management major Kevarrius Wright from Somerville.

Early in his academic career, Wright was called to assist his family with financial obligations after his father’s incarceration. While this negatively affected his grades, he eventually raised his average and secured the Joseph and Florence Jones Scholarship. He also became a member of Collegiate 100, joined Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and was voted homecoming king in 2024.

He will become the first male in his family to earn a four-year college degree in May, which he calls “the most meaningful moment of my life.”

“I have faced financial strain, academic setbacks, and personal responsibilities beyond the classroom. My story is not one of perfection, but of persistence,” he wrote in an essay. As he exited the stage, he told the crowd, “Do not let your history determine your path.”

Wright also received the Service Spark Award, given to a student who “consistently steps up through service and creates lasting change on campus and in the community,” explained 2025 winner Hayden Schimborski.

Student impact awards

The 2026 True Blue Honors Bolt Awards recognize hardworking students and standout organizations for their leadership and impact.

The Trailblazer Legacy Award was presented to outgoing SGA President R.J. Ware, a political science major from Hermitage.

“Over the past year, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your student body president,” said Ware as the crowd erupted with cheers. “There’s one thing I wanted to say. People may be smarter than you, they may look better than you, they may think faster than you, they may be better than you overall. But there’s one thing you can control — never let anyone outwork you.”

Additional awards and honorees include:

• Academic Excellence Award — Emily Callison

• Bolt of Excellence Award — Samuel Hackler

• Electric Spirit Award — Acori Thompson

• Event of the Year Award — Alpha Delta Pi

• Lightning’s Rookie of the Year Award — Emma Rae Glenn

• Silent Inspiration Behind the Scenes Hero Award — Jonathan Gross

• Student Organization Impact Catalyst Award — Phi Mu Alpha

• Student Organization of the Year Blue Thunder Award — Middle Tennessee Leadership Society

• Thunderstruck Involvement Award — Nelly Chuquicallata

• True Blue Pride Award — Kae Sigler

• Student Organization President of the Year Award — Sreehari Sreejith (MT Economics)

In addition to the awards, the ceremony featured a lineup of local performers, including harpist Alana Greene, as guests filed into the Student Union Ballroom and DJ Cash Ruulz with an ongoing music mix between awards. Other artists included Khyi-Trell and the Trio Band, The Blank Page duo, Taylor Wallace and Alena Mullins.

Inauguration held

On Thursday, April 23, the 2026-27 SGA officers, led by incoming President Kennedy Garrett, were introduced during a special ceremony in the James Union Building. A senior this fall, Garrett is a political science major from Ooltewah.

Ware administered the oath of office. The team includes Nia Moore, vice president; Sidney Ware, chief of staff; Gael Avila-Rojas, attorney general; Devin McClendon, who was reappointed as events director; Kae Sigler, who will take the helm as homecoming director and assistant events director; and Jasmine James, communications director.

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