MTSU Board of Trustees Opens Public Comments on 2025-26 Tuition, Fee Proposal

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will consider a proposal to increase undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees as an action item at its June 17 meeting.

The Tuition Transparency and Accountability Act (Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-7-1603) requires public university boards to give public notice of proposed increases to tuition and mandatory fees charged to in-state undergraduate students at least 15 days prior to holding a public meeting to adopt the increases. Individuals may provide comments during the 15-day period.

The public comment period opened Friday, May 23, and remains open until Tuesday, June 10, at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

For further information and to submit a comment, go to: https://www.mtsu.edu/bot/tuition-proposal/.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email