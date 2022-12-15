MTSU Board of Trustees Approves Two New Master’s Degree Programs

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees approved Tuesday, Dec. 13, the development of two new master’s degree programs in legal studies and occupational innovation and effectiveness.

The legal studies degree would be designed for mid level professionals working in detail-oriented fields — such as banking and financial services, entrepreneurship, consulting, entertainment — seeking formal knowledge related to contract formation, litigation, and employment law, as well as other upper-level specialized materials.

Once developed, it would be offered through a partnership with the Nashville School of Law, the College of Media and Entertainment and the Jennings A. Jones College of Business.

The occupational innovation and effectiveness degree would be offered online through University College during six-week terms each semester, allowing for flexibility for professionals who may want to take one class at a time while earning multiple credits during the time of a traditional 16-week semester.

Once developed, students would select three, nine-hour focus areas from a variety of options such as Leadership, Analytics, Diversity in the Workplace and other similar workplace topics.

The degrees, once formulated, will require approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

