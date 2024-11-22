MTSU Baseball to Host 19 of First 21 Games in the 2025 Season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee baseball has released its 2025 schedule.

The Blue Raiders will host 19 of their first 21 games at Reese Smith Jr. Field, including matchups against 13 non-conference opponents during the first month of play.

MTSU opens the season Friday, Feb. 14 against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first of three games on opening weekend. Last season, MTSU won the series, 2-1, to start the 2024 campaign.

The Blue Raiders continue with a road game at Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Feb. 18. This marks the third consecutive season MTSU will face the Crimson Tide.

MTSU will then host Fairleigh Dickinson for a three-game series from Feb. 21-23, followed by its first midweek game at home against Austin Peay on Feb. 25.

The Blue Raiders will also host a tournament-style event from Feb. 28 to March 2, featuring UT Martin, St. Bonaventure, and Old Dominion. Each team will face one another at Reese Smith Jr. Field, starting Friday.

MTSU will finish out the home stand against Oakland (March 7-9), Tennessee Tech (March 11), Belmont (March 12), UAB (March 14-16), and SEMO (March 18).

Next, Middle Tennessee will open its conference schedule with a road series at Dallas Baptist from March 21-23. The Blue Raiders will also travel for Conference USA matchups against Liberty (April 4-6), Western Kentucky (April 18-20), New Mexico State (April 25-27) and Kennesaw State (May 15-17).

MTSU will host four Conference USA opponents: FIU (March 28-30), LA Tech (April 11-13), Jacksonville State (May 2-4), and Sam Houston (May 9-11).

The Blue Raiders will also make a 30-mile trip north to face another SEC opponent in Vanderbilt on April 22.

The Conference USA Championships will be held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., from May 21-25.

For information on 2025 Baseball Season Tickets, including on sale dates, contact the Blue Raider Ticket Office at 615-898-5261.

Source: MTSU

