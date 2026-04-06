MTSU Associate Professor Accepts 2026 John Pleas Faculty Award

With a career defined by rigorous scholarship and unwavering dedication to the profession, Middle Tennessee State University associate professor of soil science Samuel Haruna was recently presented the 2026 John Pleas Faculty Award, which celebrates educators who go above and beyond.

The faculty award was established in 1997 to honor MTSU psychology Professor Emeritus John Pleas, who received the Outstanding Teaching Award in 1999 and was on hand for the ceremony to present the award named in his honor.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, not just to receive the John Pleas Award, but to receive it from his own hands. And it’s because of the work he’s done, and a lot of people like him whose name you may never know, that a young boy from Africa dared to dream,” Haruna told an audience — including numerous students — gathered in the James Union Building on Tuesday, March 31.

Known for his enthusiasm in the classroom and beyond, Haruna has built a reputation for making complex environmental concepts both accessible and meaningful.

“He has an outstanding record,” said Pleas, who annually presents the award named in his honor. “Don’t be surprised … 30 years from now, he’ll be getting the Nobel Prize.”

Since joining MTSU, Haruna has earned multiple teaching honors, including the 2022 CBAS Teaching Excellence Award and the 2025 MTSU Outstanding Teaching Award, and his research portfolio includes more than 30 peer-reviewed publications with more than $6 million in external funding. He continues to impact the local community by assisting numerous Middle Tennessee farmers.

2025 Pleas Award recipient Carmelita Dotson, associate professor of social work and organizer of this year’s event, kicked off the ceremony, followed by a welcome from MTSU Provost Mark Byrnes.

“April is award season here at MTSU,” Byrnes said. “But this is always one of the most special. It’s all about faculty excellence.”

A joyful addition to the ceremony was the honoree’s son, Asher Haruna, who accompanied College of Liberal Arts Dean Leah Tolbert Lyons on stage to speak about the award’s namesake.

“Those of us who work and excel in teaching, research, and service, it’s in his honor that we do these things,” Lyons said, nodding to Pleas and referencing the other 28 recipients of the award that began in 1997.

“Excellence is at the heart of what we do, and I’m really proud to be here among so many recipients of this award.”

Jessica Carter, chair of the MTSU School of Agriculture in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, or CBAS, praised her colleague’s impact on the academic community as well as the agriculture industry with “impactful research.”

Beyond the classroom and lab, Haruna has served as associate dean for academic programs in CBAS for the past two years and plays a key role in strengthening curriculum and supporting academic initiatives.

“This is where he plays an important role in advancing our university’s academic curriculum and academic vision,” Carter said.

Although Haruna was honored to be named recipient of the award, he was adamant about naming those who were crucial in helping him achieve academic and personal success —foremost being his wife, Gloria, as well as professional colleagues like Carter, who was instrumental in him becoming a faculty member, and CBAS Dean Greg Van Patten, who elevated Haruna to an additional role as associate dean, among several others.

Awards are deceptive, Haruna said, assuming that accolades motivate the recipient and the accomplishments are made in a silo.

“It’s a good reminder of why we do what we do, which is for the students. … I’m just one ordinary individual who’s standing on the shoulders of giants who are often unrecognized,” Haruna said.

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