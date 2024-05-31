MTSU Announces Summer Softball Camp Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball head coach Jeff Breeden has announced the 2024 summer camp schedule.

This summer will feature six camps and five of those being held at Blue Raider Softball Field and one at the Hit Lab in Murfreesboro.

All camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).

To sign up and for more information:

Visit https://www.mtsusoftballcamps.com/.

Camp Dates:

– June 10-11, 2024 – Lil Raiders Kids Camp

– June 24-25, 2024 – MT/Hit Lab Camp

– June 20, 2024 – Prospect Camp

– July 16-17, 2024 – Pitching/Hitting Camp

– August 10, 2024 – Prospect Camp

– August 11, 2024 – Pitching/Hitting Camp

Fees:

– Lil Raiders Kids Camp – $75

– MT/Hit Lab Camp – $200

– Prospect Camp – $200

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – $200

– Prospect Camp – $200

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – $150

Times:

– Lil Raiders Kids Camp – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

– MT/Hit Lab Camp – TBD

– Prospect Camp – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – Day 1 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Day 2 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

– Prospect Camp – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT

Grades:

– Lil Raiders Kids Camp – 2nd – 7th

– MT/Hit Lab Camp – 9th – 12th

– Prospect Camp – 9th – 12th

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – 9th – 12th

– Prospect Camp – 9th – 12th

– Pitching/Hitting Camp – 9th – 12th

What To Bring:

Cleats, glove, bat, helmet, tennis/turf shoes, hat/visor, box lunch (lunch will not be provided) and water bottle. Catchers must bring their own gear.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email