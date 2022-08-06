MTSU Announces 2022 Cross Country Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Head Coach Keith Vroman has officially announced the 2022 cross country schedule for the Middle Tennessee men’s and women’s teams. The Blue Raiders are slated to run at three meets before heading to the C-USA Championships in Denton, Texas on October 29.

The reigning men’s and women’s Conference USA Champions are looking forward to another great season under Coach Vroman. During 2021, the Blue Raiders were able to continue their dominance, racking up 14 conference awards and taking their fifth and sixth combined title home since the 2016 season. The teams are returning six of their 10 C-USA All-Conference members from last season and have added a swarm of talent in the offseason.

To kick off the new season in September, the Blue Raiders are heading to the Memphis Twilight for the sixth time in the last seven years. Hosted by Christian Brothers, the meet will take place on September 3 in Memphis, Tenn. Three weeks later, Middle Tennessee will be in Stillwater, Okla. for the Cowboy Jamboree, hosted by Oklahoma State on September 24.

In October, the Blue Raiders will head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. as the Crimson Tide of Alabama host the Crimson Classic on October 13. This year’s C-USA Championships will be hosted by North Texas in Denton, Texas on October 29.

Both Middle Tennessee squads have a postseason aspiration with the NCAA Regionals and Championships this year. The men and women went to the regionals, placing in the top ten on both sides. This year’s NCAA South Regionals will be hosted by North Alabama in Huntsville, Ala. on November 11. The NCAA Championships would send the Blue Raiders back to Stillwater, Okla. on November 19.

