MTSU American Democracy Project, SGA to host Election Day events on Nov. 5

Middle Tennessee State University’s American Democracy Project chapter, in partnership with the Student Government Association and College of Media and Entertainment, will sponsor a variety of Election Day activities on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

There will be parties, rides to the polls and phone banks open to encourage students and the general public to cast their votes and celebrate democracy in action.

“Please go vote!” is the critical message and call to action by history professor Mary Evins, coordinator for MTSU’s American Democracy Project, which hosts and co-sponsors the election-year observance.

Watch party at SUB

An election night watch party will take place from 7-11 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium of the Student Union Building, 1768 MTSU Blvd.

“We want to provide students with the opportunity to watch our civic process unfold together and what better way to do that than getting our Blue Raider family together in our campus living room at the Student Union,” SGA President Michai Mosby said.

Multiple big screens will be showing broadcasts from various news outlets, along with food provided by MT Dining. There will also be opportunities for live commentary as students communicate with each other and take part in “healthy and friendly debates.”

“We want students to really voice their opinions and concerns while celebrating the beauty of this governmental process,” Mosby said. “I understand there are different political views. But one thing that unites us is being part of the Blue Raider family so we can engage in this process together.”

Get to the polls

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who have not early voted. Students who have already registered can vote at any polling station. Locations nearest campus include:

• Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main St.

• Hobgood Elementary, 307 Baird Lane (access the to the polling entrance is on Minerva Drive)

• North Boulevard Church of Christ, 1112 N. Rutherford Blvd.

• SportsCom, 2310 Memorial Blvd.

MTSU RaiderXpress Green Line campus bus will be transporting students to and from the Central Magnet polling location that day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone registered to vote in Rutherford County can vote at any polling station. Other locations can be found at https://rutherfordcountytn.gov/voting-centers.

“In the past, groups have made a proactive point to go vote together and walk together to the polls that day. SGA has walked together to the polls to vote at Central. Campus clubs have marched to the polls. Whole sororities and fraternities have hosted group walks to the polls to vote together,” Evins said.

‘Party at the Polls,’ civic engagement at the hub

There will also be a “Party at the Polls” held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday on the southwest lawn of the Central Magnet School campus with food trucks, music, popcorn, hot cider, games and other activities. Students are invited to attend. MTSU Green Line buses will transport.

“We encourage all our campus organization will make it a priority get their members to the polls on election day, come join our party, have fun and make it memorable,” Evins said.

MTSU will host an MTSU Election Day hub in partnership with Civic Tennessee, a nonprofit civic engagement coalition, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Simmons Amphitheater (Room 106) at Paul W. Martin Sr. Honors Building, 1737 Blue Raider Drive. There will be voting information, phone banking and texting to get out the vote, along with election protection hotlines.

Students can visit https://www.mobilize.us/civictn/event/721277/ to sign up to volunteer at the hub. The hub will also serve as a satellite election night viewing location for those students who prefer a quieter venue, Evins said.

“We want students to remember this moment. And we also hope to highlight and encourage our first-time voters to continue be to be part this system of democracy,” Mosby said.

