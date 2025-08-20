MTSU Alums Thrilled To Bring New Demos’ Location To Campus

Middle Tennessee State University students won’t have to venture far for their Italian food fix this fall — Murfreesboro institution and alumni-run Demos’ Steak and Spaghetti House will open its new campus location Monday, Aug. 25, with a ribbon cutting, prizes, photo ops and plenty to “mangia” (eat!)

The grand opening starts at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Student Union Building’s first-floor food court. The first 100 students in line for lunch will receive swag bags along with one lucky student winning a “Demos’ Golden Ticket” good for complimentary meals the entire semester.

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce will be on hand along with owners and alums, Peter Demos and Kristin Demos, for a ribbon cutting. University mascot Lighting will also be available for photos, and the Demoses hinted they have a final surprise up their sleeves for attendees.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Blue Raider community,” said Kristin Demos, the restaurant’s vice president of brand and marketing. “We look forward to being an active member of the MTSU community and helping to showcase all the wonderful things about MTSU and Murfreesboro!”

“Demos will be a great addition to campus dining,” said Rachel Hunter, marketing manager for the MT Dining Department. “Surveys show that Italian cuisine is one of the most desired in our community, and we look forward to the great food and variety Demos’ will bring.”

Demos said campus diners can anticipate familiar flavors tailored to the pace and demands of student life.

“Our slogan for this location is ‘run on real food,’” she said. “We truly hope to provide the students and staff (with) a truly delicious meal that reminds them of home and that we can meet their time demands knowing their time between classes is limited.”

Menu options will include Demos’ famous chicken and rice soup and rolls, the signature variety of sauces served over penne pasta, lasagna and a possible rotating lunch special starting in September.

A truly a-“YUM”-ni offering

The husband-and-wife team both graduated from MTSU with degrees in sociology, and Kristin highlighted the impact their alma mater had on their success.

“That time was a lot to manage (for Peter), but he was and still is amazing at it,” Kristin said, as Peter was already deep in the restaurant business during his studies courtesy of his father and Demos’ founder Jim Demos. “I think that work ethic and stress management was founded in his college experience.”

Kristin, herself, was brand new to Murfreesboro her freshman year.

“My time on campus helped to teach me how to meet people, manage my time, manage people and to seek opportunities — all important skills in our industry.”

Peter bought Demos’ from his father in 2002 with expansion on the brain, and Kristin joined the business shortly thereafter, she said. The team prospered, expanding to Hendersonville and Lebanon before the possibility of a return to their True-Blue roots arose.

“We first partnered with Demos’ in fall 2022 as part of our ‘Local Restaurant Row’ concept where local eateries would come to campus as ‘pop up’ restaurants for a couple weeks,” explained Rachel Hunter. “The campus loved Demos’.”

“It went well,” said Kristin, “and we truly enjoyed it, so when the new space became open at the Student Union Building, it was a no-brainer for us.”

The Demoses’ son, Jamey, will manage the new MTSU location.

Hunter also emphasized the other local, alumni-run dining options on campus.

“Just Love Coffee, Nashville Chicken & Waffles, and Blenz Bowls are all local eateries we’ve brought to campus after our Local Restaurant Row, with the first two also being run by our alumni,” she said. “At MT Dining, we’re always striving for variety and building on it each year. Gen Z and Gen Alpha have sophisticated palettes, so we keep stepping it up for them.”

To learn more about all dining across campus, visit the MT Dining website at https://mtsu.campusdish.com/en/.

