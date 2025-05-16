MTSU Aerospace Professor Earns Flight Instructor Scholarship

Collin McDonald once flew cross-country, retracing an aviation pioneer’s flight path, for a thesis. He later returned to Middle Tennessee State University, his alma mater as an Aerospace Department professional pilot faculty member.

Now, McDonald’s the 2025 recipient of the King Schools/National Association of Flight Instructors Flight Scholarship, presented at this year’s Sun ’n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, recently, providing him with $5,000 to further his flight instructor training, lifetime access to King Schools’ extensive course library (a $15,000 value) and lifetime access to Flight Instructor Refresher Courses.

The scholarship, given on Wednesday, April 2, is awarded annually by John and Martha King, co-chairs of San Diego, California-based King Schools, to a National Association of Flight Instructor member who holds at least a commercial pilot certificate with an instructor rating or a CFI certificate.

“Being selected as the sole national recipient of the NAFI/King Schools Scholarship is a huge honor,” said McDonald, a Carthage native and resident. “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognized by leaders in aviation education like John and Martha King, especially considering how many outstanding applicants there must have been.

“For me, it’s a validation of the work I’ve been doing not just as a certified flight instructor and A&P (airframe and powerplant mechanic), but as someone who’s passionate about aviation education and outreach — whether that’s through my role at MTSU or through The Flying Mechanic on social media.”

McDonald said what made his application stand out was the story he shared at Sun ’n Fun, which “definitely draws a lot of interest from aerospace students, especially those focused on maintenance or becoming professional pilots.”

Most of his aviation training has been self-financed — “from mowing lawns as a teenager to working multiple jobs,” he wrote in his application. … “I want my lasting mark on aviation to be the high-quality instruction that I give on a day-to-day basis over at least the next 30 years.

“I emphasized my mission to make general aviation more accessible and understandable for people from all backgrounds,” McDonald said. “I highlighted how I use multiple platforms to teach and mentor, both in the classroom and online, and I proposed a specific use for the funds: earning my CFI-glider rating. It’s a next step that allows me to continue growing while giving back to the community that helped shape me.”

Traveling with colleagues and friends, McDonald received the award in a special ceremony. He also made two presentations — “Preventative Maintenance: an Overview” at Sun ’n Fun and “STOL Aircraft High Lift Devices Explained” with the National Short Takeoff and Landing competitions, a session designed to explain the various methods the competition aircraft use to generate enough lift to take off in a matter of feet.

In his third year at MTSU, McDonald said he’s “incredibly grateful to be part of a department that’s so committed to student success and innovation.”

McDonald’s master’s thesis explored the effect of Cal Rodgers’ 1911 transcontinental flight in the Wright Flyer “Vin Fiz” on future airline development.

