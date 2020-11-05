Middle Tennessee State University’s Office of Admissions will be offering ACT On-Campus four times between Nov. 7 and Dec. 1 and two additional dates in January 2021.

The ACT On-Campus, or ACT Residual, is a college admissions examination. Scores are reported to MTSU only. No scholarship monies are obtainable with the ACT Residual. Test takers must register and have an acceptable photo ID (valid driver’s license).

To register online, visit www.registerblast.com/mtsu. Registration is also available in-person in Keathley University Center Room 107 or by U.S. mail (in care of Testing Services, MTSU Box 53, Murfreesboro TN 37132).

Those registering for the exam will receive the on-campus building location for the test when they sign up, said Laurie Witherow, associate vice provost for Enrollment Services. Test takers and test officials will observe MTSU, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 on each of the test dates.

“It’s really important to us that we are able to invest in our students,” Witherow said. “Because it’s been tougher than usual for some to have access to an ACT, we have offered additional opportunities to take the ACT at MTSU and potentially qualify for one of our guaranteed scholarships.”

The first test will be Saturday, Nov. 7. Additional dates include:

Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Tuesday, Jan. 19.

All exams start at 7:30 a.m. and end at noon. Scores are normally reported to the Admissions office within one week of testing.

A basic four-function calculator may be used on the ACT Residual.

Those taking the test are required to wait 60 days before retaking the test.

As a bonus, the National ACT on Saturday, Dec. 12, is also being given at MTSU.

Witherow said MTSU will accept scores from the Dec. 12 ACT test window in the Dec. 1 application deadline for guaranteed scholarships.

“If you want your Dec. 12 scores to be considered by MTSU as part of your eligibility for our guaranteed scholarships, it’s OK with us,” Witherow said.

Information regarding the ACT National is available by calling ACT at 319-337-1270 or visit www.actstudent.org.