MTSU 2026 Groundhog Day Luncheon tickets on sale now

Middle Tennessee baseball continues its decades-long tradition with the announcement of the 2026 Groundhog Day Luncheon, scheduled for Monday, February 2, at 11:30 a.m. in the Student Union Ballroom in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The annual event marks its 53rd year as a cornerstone tradition for the Blue Raiders baseball program, bringing together fans, alumni, and supporters to celebrate the upcoming season while honoring those who have shaped the program’s legacy.

Historic Tradition Dates Back to 1973

The Groundhog Day Luncheon has been a Blue Raiders baseball tradition since 1973, establishing itself as one of the program’s most enduring annual events. The luncheon provides an opportunity for the Middle Tennessee community to connect with the current roster, meet coaching staff, and preview the upcoming season before the first pitch is thrown. For more than five decades, this February gathering has served as both a fundraiser and a celebration of Blue Raider baseball heritage.

39th Railbird Jacket Award to Be Presented

A highlight of the 2026 luncheon will be the presentation of the 39th Railbird Jacket Award, given annually to an individual who has made significant contributions to Middle Tennessee baseball. The prestigious honor recognizes dedication, support, and impact on the program’s success. Former Blue Raider and Major League infielder Jason Maxwell received the award in 2025, continuing a tradition that has celebrated program legends, devoted supporters, and community champions since its inception.

Ticket Options and Pricing Information

Tickets for the 2026 Groundhog Day Luncheon are now available for purchase with several options to accommodate different attendees. Baseball alumni can purchase tickets for $30, while general admission tickets are available for $35 when purchased in advance. For larger groups, table sponsorships are offered at $250 per table, which includes seating for 10 guests. All ticket prices include both event entry and lunch service.

Traditional Menu Featured at Annual Event

In keeping with longstanding tradition, the luncheon will feature a classic menu that has become synonymous with the Groundhog Day celebration. Attendees will enjoy ham hocks, cucumber-tomato salad, cornbread, and white beans, with a choice of ice cream or chocolate cake for dessert. The traditional fare has remained a consistent element of the event throughout its 53-year history, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere that makes the luncheon special for returning alumni and longtime supporters.

Silent Auction and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

The 2026 luncheon will include a silent auction featuring exclusive items and unique Blue Raider experiences for attendees to bid on throughout the event. These auction items provide fans with opportunities to acquire rare memorabilia and access special program experiences while supporting Middle Tennessee baseball. Additionally, table sponsorships remain available for businesses and organizations looking to demonstrate their support for the Blue Raiders program while enjoying premium seating and networking opportunities.

